Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Cleveland

By Mark Horning

Look up “Fun Runs” on the internet and you will find nearly every weekend has a scheduled event during the spring, summer and fall. For these weekend warriors the “Fun” of the “Run” is challenging themselves each time they compete. The most important piece of equipment is of course the shoes. The correct pair can help shave time off during the timed runs while the wrong choice can bring agony to the runner. There are a variety of small local stores that specialize in shoes tat are designed just for the sport of running, jogging and walking. Check them out before your next run.

Cleveland Running Company

2246 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

(216) 991-2000

www.clevelandrunning.com

Owner Jeff Fisher has been running competitively for over 35 years that began during his high school and college track career. He has trained his staff of high school athletes, local runners, coaches and competitors to provide the latest information on running gear. Along with shoes the store has a wide range of accessories and nutrition products geared to get you the most out of your workout. Not a runner? They also specialize in foot gear for walking, hiking, Crossfit and other related activities. Hours are Tuesday to Thursday 0 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m. closed Mondays.

Related: Best Flower Beds In Cleveland

Szabo Shoes

20900 Center Ridge Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

(440) 331-5600

www.szaboshoes.com

If you are looking for the hard to find shoe size or width this is the place to visit. Szabo Shoes has been around for over 80 years and specializes in giving you the proper fit in order to find the perfect shoe for you even if they have to special order. The store also puts on “Wellness Shows” at various area clinics, hospitals, senior centers and retirement communities so that health care professionals and their clients who are unable to go to their store can get a proper fitting shoe. Hours for the store are Monday through Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Second Sole

5114 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

(440) 449-8508

www.secondsoleohio.com

A vast majority of customers agree on one thing that Second Sole is their one stop for finding the right shoe for their every need. The stores specialize in running and walking related products including shoes, nutrition products and apparel as well as help you to find local running groups. With a staff trained to ask you the correct questions in order to find you the best choice in footwear you have no need to shop anywhere else. Locations can be found all around Northeast Ohio. Check the website for locations and hours.

Fleet Feet Sports

26149 Detroit Avenue

Westlake, Ohio 44145

(440) 455-1156

www.fleetfeetcleveland.com

Home of the “Happy Fit Guarantee” that allows you to purchase from any of the Cleveland locations (Northfield, Pepper Pike, Westlake and Strongsville) or online and if you are not happy with the way it performs, looks or fits you can return it within 60 days (no questions asked). Chances are you will be happy with the purchase due to their unmatched “FIT process” that focuses on your usage needs be it ten minute walks or a marathon and anything in between. They have everything you need including socks, insoles, compression wear, nutrition products, hydration packs, injury prevention gear, running lights and reflective clothing, hats and electronics. Go to the website for locations and hours.

Related: Best Places To Picnic In Cleveland

Cerny Shoes

15000 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

(216) 226-4361

www.cernyshoes.com

In business since 1903, the store carries everything from dress shoes to hiking boots with a huge selection of sports and running shoes. They also carry the really hard to find sizes from 5 to 18 (with some size 20s in stock) with widths from AAAA to EEEEEE. All major brands are represented. This is the store where generations of families have shopped for over 100 years. Hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. o 8 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 9:30 to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m. or shop online.