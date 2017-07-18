Cavaliers Officially Sign Cedi Osman

The following is a press release from the Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed forward Cedi Osman (pronounced JED-e AUS-min), the team announced on Tuesday, July 18 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Osman (6-8, 215) has spent the last five seasons with Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Basketball League first division. In 2016-17, he played in 35 games (28 starts) and averaged 13.2 points on .496 shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.

He also competed in 35 Euroleague contests (34 starts) this past season, averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.6 minutes. Osman spent his first two professional seasons with Pertevniyal Istanbul in the Turkish second division from 2011-2013. A BSL All-Star in each of his last three seasons (2015-17), he won the 2015 Turkish Cup and 2015 Turkish Supercup with Anadolu Efes.

A native of Ohrid, Macedonia, Osman was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft before having his draft rights acquired by the Cavaliers that night. The 6-8 forward has been a member of the Turkish National Team at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, FIBA EuroBasket 2015 and the 2016 Manila FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament. He was also selected as FIBA Europe U20 Championship MVP after leading Turkey to a gold medal in 2014.