José Ramírez Wins Cleveland Indians Heart and Hustle Award

Congratulations are in order for Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez on winning the MLB Players Alumni Association Heart and Hustle Award. Its the only award in baseball voted on by MLB alums!

Here’s the press release from the Indians:

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) is pleased to announce José Ramírez as the Cleveland Indians 2017 Heart and Hustle Award winner. This esteemed award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players.

“José has an admirable work ethic and has a fearless approach to the game,” said MLBPAA chief executive officer Dan Foster. “He exemplifies the qualities the Heart and Hustle Award represents.”

The MLBPAA formed 30 committees, comprised of Alumni players with established relationships to each team. One player from each Major League team is chosen by the committees based on their passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field. These players will be recognized prior to an upcoming home game. As the season draws to a close, fans, all alumni and active players will vote to select the final winner from the 30 team winners. The previous overall winners are David Eckstein (2005), Craig Biggio (2006, 2007), Grady Sizemore (2008), Albert Pujols (2009), Roy Halladay (2010), Torii Hunter (2011), Mike Trout (2012), Dustin Pedroia (2013), Josh Harrison (2014), Anthony Rizzo (2015) and Todd Frazier (2016).

The final winner will be announced on November 14, 2017 at the 18th Annual Legends for Youth Dinner in New York City. This event is the primary fundraiser for the series of free Legends for Youth Baseball Clinics. These clinics impact more than 16,000 children each year at 185 clinics, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball.