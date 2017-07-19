Cavaliers F James Jones Retires, Takes Front Office Job

July 19, 2017 5:08 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, james jones, LeBron James

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – LeBron James has said that any team he plays for will have a spot for his friend James Jones until Jones retires. That day has come.

The 14-year veteran has called it quits by way of taking a job with the Phoenix Suns, where he will serve as the Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Jones had joined James in the past seven NBA Finals, and retires with three championship rings. The sharpshooter finishes his career averaging 5.2 points per game in 709 regular season contests, but carries a 40.1% mark from the field and from three, and an eFG of .530.

