Report: Cavs Were Close To Acquiring Paul George, But Pacers Backed Out

It’s been known for a while that the Cavaliers were one of the many teams that called the Pacers about acquiring all-star Paul George, who eventually wound up in Oklahoma City with the Thunder.

A report on Tuesday came out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, on The Jump, that Cleveland was very close to acquiring George on June 30th, before NBA free agency even began.

Turns out, according to Woj, that the Pacers backed out at the last second. Fill-in general manager Koby Altman was making the calls, after David Griffin resigned weeks before.

“Koby Altman was very close to a deal on June 30th for Paul George,” Wojnarowski reported. “It was so close, in fact, that Indiana was about to give permission to Paul George to get on the phone with Dan Gilbert. Indiana backed out of it and did the Oklahoma City deal.” transcript via Sporting News

If it was true that the Cavs were super close to acquiring PG-13, there has to be some internal discussions about the package they offered compared to the Thunder only giving up Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.