Dan Gilbert Issues Statement On James Jones Retirement

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – With James Jones ending his 14-year career to take a job as VP of Basketball Operations with the Phoenix Suns, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert issued a statement on Jones’ retirement.

“Congratulations to James Jones on what has been one of the most successful NBA careers a player can have. Being widely known as one of the best teammates ever is possibly the greatest tribute a player could receive and he has earned that reputation with hard work, incredible consistency, dependability, strong character and trust.

“He is a champion and role model on the court, in the locker room, in the community and as a mentor and friend to many across the NBA. “Champ” is one of those special people that helps create success wherever they are, in many different ways, with character and brains that are on un-paralleled levels.

“We wish “Champ,” his wife Destiny and their children, J.D., Jadynn and Jodie, the very best as they move into the next phase of their basketball journey and life in Phoenix. We also thank Champ and Destiny greatly for the positive impact they made as Cavaliers and in the Cleveland community as well.”