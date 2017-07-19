Yankees Bolster Bullpen, Third Base In Trade With White Sox

The New York Yankees needed a third baseman, and they needed more bullpen depth. They went one stop shopping in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

The Bronx Bombers acquired 3B Todd Frazier, LHP Tommy Kahnle and RHP David Robertson for three prospects and RHP Tyler Clippard.

Frazier, in the final year of his deal, is hitting just .207, but carries a .328 on-base percentage and .432 slugging. Kahnle is having a breakout season with a 2.50 ERA and 1.47 FIP while offering a high-90s fastball. Robertson returns to the Yankees after spending the first seven years of his career in the Big Apple.

The three prospects going to the south side are OF Blake Rutherford, LHP Ian Clarkin and OF Tito Polo.

Rutherford is the third-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ farm system, the top farm system in all of baseball, and ranks 30th in baseball by MLB.com. The 20-year old is slashing .281/.342/.391 in 71 games in A-Ball.

Clarkin is ranked 19th in the organization, carrying a 2.61 ERA and 3.60 FIP in High-A as a 22-year old.

Polo is a 22-year old hitting .365 in 59 plate appearances since being promoted to Double-A, slashing .283/.341/.429 in 59 games at High-A to start the year.