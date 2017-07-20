CBS Sports Is Now Official Home Of The CrossFit Games

The ReebokCrossFit Games is the highest level of workout competition, featuring some of the fittest athletes on the planet. CBS Sports and CrossFit Inc. just announced a multi-year television and digital partnership that will bring the competition to CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS Digital.

CrossFit training has caught the attention of many fitness enthusiasts over the past several years. The fitness regimen combines a unique exercise philosophy with the competitive nature of sports. As the company describes it, “all CrossFit workouts are based on functional movements, and these movements reflect the best aspects of gymnastics, weightlifting, running, rowing and more.” Thousands of local gyms the world over offer training.

The CrossFit Games takes competitive fitness to its extreme, pitting the fittest of the fit against each other across a series of workouts, often with a twist. Last year’s prize pool totaled $2.2 million.

CBS Sports’ CrossFit Games coverage begins on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET, with a preview show on CBS Sports Network highlighting the various competitors and the history of the Games. Then, beginning August 3, CBS Sports Network will carry two hours of competition coverage each night at 10 p.m. ET up through the final day of this year’s CrossFit Games on August 6. On Saturday, August 5, CBS Sports will air live coverage of the games beginning at 1 p.m. ET, followed by an event recap show on August 19, also at 1 p.m. ET.

After the main competition concludes, CBS Sports Network will continue its CrossFit coverage with multiple one-hour specials about the various competitors from the Games. The highlighting of individual competitions will begin on Monday, October 16 and run through the end of the year.

CBS Sports Digital will also provide up to 40 hours of live streaming coverage of the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games on CBS Sports.com and the CBS Sports app.

The CrossFit Games began in 2007 and have grown to include over 400,000 athletes representing 175 different countries. The Games take place in three stages. First, there’s the Open, which is a five-week, five-workout competition that takes place in the winter at CrossFit affiliates and gyms around the world. The top athletes from each of the 17 regions qualify for the second stage of competition: regionals. Those take place over the course of three days in May and the top performers from two or three regions combine to compete for five qualifying spots in the CrossFit Games. The Games themselves feature 40 men, 40 women, 40 teams, 80 teenagers and 240 masters all competing to be named “Fittest on Earth.”