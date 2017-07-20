Report: Derrick Rose In Talks To Join Cavs On 1-Year Deal

Former MVP point guard Derrick Rose is in ‘serious’ discussions to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Adian Wojnarowski.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

Rose spent 8 seasons with the Chicago Bulls before joining the Knicks this past season. In the 2016-17 season, Rose started 64 games, averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Rose missed the entire 2012-2013 season recovering from knee surgery. Knee injuries have been an issue for Rose throughout his career.

In April of this year, Rose tore the meniscus in his left knee, and didn’t play for the rest of the season. It was his fourth knee surgery in his career.

Can confirm @WindhorstESPN … Cavs in discussions with Derrick Rose — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) July 20, 2017

Rose was the NBA MVP in the 2010-2011 season. He averaged 25 points per game and nearly 8 assists per contest.

The thought in Cleveland is that Rose would play off-the ball, or be the primary back-up point guard for Kyrie Irving.