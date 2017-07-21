Boone Logan To DL With Strained Lat; Olson Recalled

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have placed left-handed reliever Boone Logan on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left lat muscle, retroactive to July 20.

Logan has been ruled out “indefinitely,” and Manager Terry Francona says the southpaw will miss “significant time.” The team’s press release called the injury a strain, but Francona says Logan “tore that muscle.”

In a corresponding move, the team has purchased the contract of lefty Tyler Olson from Triple-A Columbus.

Logan is 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances during his first season with the Indians. He carries a 30.8 K% and 9.9 BB% over 21 innings thus far.

Olson has made 12 appearances in the big leagues over two season, one each with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, allowing 10 earned over 16 innings in that span. He is 2-0 with two saves in 33 appearances at Columbus this season, with an ERA of 3.22 and a 4.09 FIP over 40 2/3 innings.

On the season, Olson has limited Triple-A lefties to 9-of-68 at the plate, and he has not allowed a run over five innings in six appearances in July.

The 27-year old was claimed off of waivers from Seattle last July.