CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is reporting that All Star guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Cavs.

According to the report, the 25 year old has expressed a desire to play on a team where he’s more of a focal point and no longer alongside LeBron James.

The sixth year veteran averaged a career best 25 points per game last year for the wine and gold.

Kyrie Irving requests a trade from Cavs, sources told ESPN. LeBron James was blindsided and is disappointed: https://t.co/54afvYge9V — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 21, 2017

Kyrie’s agent would not confirm or deny whether or not Irving requested a trade.