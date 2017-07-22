Salazar Activated For Saturday Start; Merritt Optioned

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Danny Salazar has finally resurfaced in the major leagues. The right-hander (right shoulder soreness) was activated from the 10-day disabled list, where he landed retroactive to June 4th. He will start for the Indians on Saturday against Marcus Stroman and the Blue Jays.
In a corresponding move, LHP Ryan Merritt was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus.
In 12 appearances, 10 of them starts, Salazar posted a 3-5 record and a 5.40 ERA. In four rehab starts, the righty went 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA over 16 innings. His last start, July 16th at Toledo, Salazar yielded three hits and no runs over six innings.
Saturday will be Salazar’s first start since May 27.