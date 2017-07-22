Win Concert For Legends Tickets at the Pro Football Hall Of Fame

July 22, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Contests

Listen to the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Concert for Legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, August 6th, featuring Toby Keith and Kid Rock.

Concert for Legends tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices: $45, $60, $80, $99, $130, $180 and $230. Premium and Club Access seats are also available for $100 and $185, respectively.

In its third year, the Concert for Legends featured sold out performances by Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers Aerosmith in 2015 and music icon Tim McGraw in 2016.

Purchase tickets here.

August 10, 2017
