Gladiators Lose To Tampa Bay Storm, 57-27

July 23, 2017

Cleveland Gladiators QB Arvell Nelson threw for 142 yards, including a passing and rushing touchdown, receiver Michel Preston caught nine passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, but the Tampa Bay Storm proved to be too much, defeating the Gladiators, 57-27, last night.

With the loss, the Glads fell to 4-9 overall this year and sit in fourth place in the Arena Football League standings heading into the team’s final regular season game.

A 36-yard touchdown pass from Tampa Bay QB Randy Hippeard to WR Joe Hills made it 7-0 Storm in the first quarter before Tampa Bay JLB/DB and former Gladiator Alvin Ray Jackson returned an interception 19 yards to the end zone to make it 14-0 for the home team. Cleveland struck back with a ten-yard scoring strike from Nelson to Preston to make it 14-6, but the Storm responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hippeard to WR Kendrick Ings to push the Tampa Bay edge to 21-6.

In the second quarter, Cleveland’s defense provided the Gladiators’ most electrifying play of the game, a 36-yard interception return for a score that made it 21-13 Storm on a play that featured a pick from JLB Terence Moore and a lateral to DB Marrio Norman who ran the play all the way back. Tampa Bay re-established their advantage shortly thereafter, however, when Hippeard rushed for a one-yard score on the final play of the first half.

The third quarter saw the Storm post back-to-back scores on Hippeard touchdown passes to Ings from 27 yards out and WR LaMark Brown from two yards out, to claim a 41-13 lead before a one-yard Nelson touchdown run pushed the Gladiators back into the game at 41-20. The Storm made it 48-20 though, when Hills and Hippeard connected from 16 yards out to cap the scoring in quarter three.

A 39-yard field goal from Tampa Bay K Mark Lewis started the fourth-quarter scoring and pushed the Storm lead to 51-20 and led to a four-yard net recovery score on the ensuing kickoff for Tampa Bay’s Michael Lindsey. Cleveland tallied the game’s final points on a 25-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by DL Nick Seither that established the game’s final score at 57-27.

Next up for the Gladiators, it’s a Week 17 road tilt vs. the Washington Valor on Saturday, July 29. Full coverage, live from Verizon Center in Washington, DC, gets underway at 7 p.m. on 92.3 The Fan and CBS Sports Network.