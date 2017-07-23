Jordan Spieth, Days Before 24th Birthday, Wins The Open Championship

What a 24th birthday present for Jordan Spieth.

Four days shy of his actual birthdate, Spieth held off Matt Kuchar to win the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Sunday afternoon (July 23), his third career major and his first since winning the 2015 U.S. Open.

Spieth began the final round at 11-under, a three-shot lead over fellow American, Kuchar. But Spieth bogeyed three of the first four holes on the front nine. Kuchar, at one point, had the lead, but it was short-lived; Spieth played the final five holes at 5-under par to cement the victory, and the Claret Jug.

“This is a dream come true for me, this is absolutely a dream come true,” Spieth said to the crowd after the victory. “I was able to drink a bit of wine out of it when Zack Johnson won it two years ago, and a lot of people told me that was bad luck. Started to believe them a bit…but boy it feels good to have this (Claret Jug) in my hands.”