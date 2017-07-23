Kluber Starts Sunday For Indians As Series Sweep On Horizon

After a 1-5 West Coast road trip, the Cleveland Indians have found the winning recipe at home.
Following a 13-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, July 21, the Indians delighted their home fans with a 2-1 victory in 10 innings Saturday, July 22, thanks to a walk-off solo home run from shortstop Francisco Lindor. For Lindor, it was his 15th home run of the season, his second walk-off hit, and his first career walk-off home run.
The Tribe looks to complete the three-game sweep Sunday, July 23, in a 1:10 p.m. start at Progressive Field. Corey Kluber (7-3, 2.86 ERA) starts for the Indians, while JA Happ (3-6 3.55 ERA) toes the rubber for the Blue Jays.
Kluber was scratched from Friday’s start due to lingering neck discomfort. Trevor Bauer started for the Indians in Kluber’s absence. Kluber ranks second in the American League in ERA, and fourth in strikeouts (135).
In his last start, Kluber went 7 1/3 IP, allowed 3 runs with 12 strikeouts.
Kluber has yet to face the Blue Jays this season.
The Indians (50-45) hold a 1.5 game lead over the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.