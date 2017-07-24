Cleveland Connection: The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

LeadDIVERSITY is a 10 month program that approaches diversity and leadership issues from a no-fault interactive foundation with the goal of affecting positive social change. A select group of up to 35 professionals are chosen through a competitive application process. The class meets approximately once per month from September to June to visit locations and organizations around Northeast Ohio to engage with regional leaders in the corporate, non-profit, and civic arenas. Each session is designed to help participants explore the concept of diversity leadership and to analyze its personal, workplace, and community impact.

