Cleveland Connection: The Music Settlement

July 24, 2017 1:00 PM
This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

Join The Music Settlement for a family-friendly, fun-filled open house at the BOP STOP with free activities, snacks, and performances by TMS faculty, students, and clients! A great opportunity to learn more about our new Ohio City campus, coming Fall 2018 to Detroit Ave. @ W. 25th & W. 28th. More info HERE!

