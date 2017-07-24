Cleveland Connection: The Music Settlement

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

Join The Music Settlement for a family-friendly, fun-filled open house at the BOP STOP with free activities, snacks, and performances by TMS faculty, students, and clients! A great opportunity to learn more about our new Ohio City campus, coming Fall 2018 to Detroit Ave. @ W. 25th & W. 28th. More info HERE!

Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.

