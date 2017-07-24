Tomlin and Santana Lead Tribe To 4th Straight Win

July 24, 2017 9:53 PM By Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Filed Under: Carlos Santana, Cincinnati, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland, Cleveland Indians, Indians, Josh Tomlin, Reds, Tribe

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, 6-2 over the tumbling Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the makeup of a May 25 rainout.

Tomlin (7-9) gave up two homers but stayed in the strike zone and won his third straight start. Cleveland’s bullpen did its part as well, with Andrew Miller working two innings and Cody Allen finishing up.

Santana homered in the seventh and eighth as the Indians moved over .500 (25-24) at Progressive Field for the first time since winning their home opener on April 11.

Cleveland’s Roberto Perez snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth with an RBI double off Reds starter Tim Adleman (5-8), who lost his fourth straight start.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More from Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

August 10, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen