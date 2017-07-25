Indians Activate OF Jackson; Option LHP Olson

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have activated OF Austin Jackson (left quad strain) from the 10-day disabled list, and in a corresponding move optioned LHP Tyler Olson back to Triple-A Columbus.
Jackson was placed on the disabled list on June 27th, beginning his rehab assignment on July 16th and going 5-for-17 with two doubles over five games. On the season, the 30-year old is hitting .304 with nine doubles, a triple, three homers and 15 RBI over 37 contests.
He has been on the disabled list twice.
Olson appeared in two games in his stint with the Tribe, allowing one hit and hitting a batter over four batters faced.