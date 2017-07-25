Richard Jefferson Gives His Thoughts On Kyrie Irving Situation

“Is it true? I’m finding out kind of now. This is what I will say about this, and by the time this gets out, whenever we air this in a few days, I don’t know. I don’t think that there’s a power struggle with LeBron and Kyrie, Kev. I think Kyrie is a hyper-intelligent kid. Really, really smart. Doesn’t get enough credit for how smart he is. And I think seeing that the franchise is in flux, I think seeing Griff leave and the amount of coaches. I think Kyrie has had a much tougher time in this stretch of the organization than anyone really ever wanted to fully — He’s a No. 1 pick right after LeBron. Then he has three different coaches. Then LeBron comes back. Now, there’s trade rumors. Now, it’s LeBron leaving.

At some point in time, anybody would want some sort of stability. Even if it’s the unknown. And I’m not saying that — I don’t know if he asked to be traded. I don’t know this. But I will say that he’s had a tougher time if you look at from start to where we are right now — the ups and downs of a franchise — more than most.”