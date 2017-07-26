Dale Earnhardt Jr. Mocks Browns For Letting Terrelle Pryor Go

Terrelle Pryor was one of the few bright spots for the Cleveland Browns last season. The team finished the year an abysmal 1-15, while starting Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown, and Cody Kessler at quarterback (with Charlie Whitehurst and Kevin Hogan making appearances at QB as well).

Yet even with all of this turmoil, Pryor, who had just switched positions and was playing wide receiver for the first time in his career, managed to catch 77 passes for 1,007 yards. The 28-year old was targeted a whopping 140 times, meaning his numbers could have been even better with a more experienced quarterback under center.

In typical Browns fashion, the team let their most talented wide receiver leave in free agency. Pryor signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Washington Redskins, and will immediately step in as the Redskins’ number one receiver.

Washington fans are excited to see what Pryor can do with Kirk Cousins throwing to him, and that includes NASCAR driver and Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr., who could not pass up an opportunity to take a shot at the Browns for letting the wide receiver go.

“They talk about losing two important receivers from last year [Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson], but I think that the guys that they brought in will be great targets, got a lot of height,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a video posted to Facebook by Delaware Online about Washington’s wide receiver corps. “Pryor could be a real breakout guy. He had a great year in Cleveland, so imagine what he could do on a real team.”

As the Redskins hope to find success with Pryor, the Browns will move forward with Corey Coleman and newly-signed Kenny Britt leading the way at wide receiver.