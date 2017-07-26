Top Pick Myles Garrett Full Go As Browns Open Training Camp Healthy

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The No. 1 overall pick has been cleared for takeoff.

Myles Garrett, hampered by a pair of injuries that included a left lateral foot sprain this offseason, is full go and without limitations for training camp.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that Garrett is “totally healthy” and that there are no major injury concerns as the team prepares to kick off camp Thursday afternoon.

“We’re very healthy,” Jackson said. “I am very excited about where we are.”

The only player Jackson expects to start camp on the physically unable to perform list or PUP is fourth-round pick Howard Wilson, the cornerback from Houston.

“Outside of that, we are a very, very healthy football team,” Jackson said.

As for Garrett, Jackson conceded that they will keep close tabs on his health as camp progresses.

“We will definitely monitor him but I think he’s totally healthy, maybe hasn’t done all the conditioning that you like to see right before training camp,” Jackson said. “But I think he’s up to speed and ready to go. And he’s looking forward to it.”

Garrett totaled 32½ sacks during three seasons at Texas A&M and the Browns expect him to help transform one of the worst defenses in the league from a year ago, but they got a scare in May when he went down in a heap during an 11-on-11 drill while making a virtual sack.

“I was super excited that he was OK,” cornerback Joe Haden said. “When he went down, it was just… injuries happen, but sometimes it seems like it happens to us even more. But I was just hoping that he would be able to be good to go.”

Haden knows all too well about having to deal with injuries over the last 2 years but the Browns’ 2010 first-round pick has high hopes for Garrett.

“The way that he can move, the way that he can bend, how big and strong he is, I can tell that that’s something I haven’t seen too much of and I think that he can be a really, really good force on the team,” Haden said. “I just hope our team is able to go into this season healthy and ready to go because I know we have a lot of players that are just ready to get after it and ready to change what happened last year.”

Garrett isn’t the only top pick the team will keep an eye on during camp either.

Last year’s first round selection – receiver Corey Coleman – is coming off an undisclosed injury suffered during OTAs in May when he landed awkwardly on a football while making a catch.

Coleman missed 6 weeks as a rookie after breaking his right hand during a practice last October.

The Browns are hopeful that Coleman will emerge as one of their primary playmakers in 2017 and show the promise they saw in him at Baylor.