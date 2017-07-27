Bauer, Lindor Key Indians’ 7th Straight Win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and the Cleveland Indians won their seventh straight game Thursday with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Cleveland is on its longest winning streak of the season and is a season-high 10 games over .500. The Indians completed a 7-0 homestand.

Bauer (9-8) is 4-0 in five career starts against the Angels. He struck out six and allowed seven hits. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. JC Ramirez (9-9) took the loss.

Bauer worked out of a jam in the seventh that began with runners on second and third and no out. Lindor’s two-out single off Ramirez scored Brandon Guyer, who drew a leadoff walk. Guyer moved to second on a sacrifice in the seventh. After pinch-hitter Austin Jackson walked, Bradley Zimmer struck out, but Lindor lined a 1-2 pitch to right for the lead.

Andrelton Simmons led off the Angels seventh with a single and took third on Luis Valbeuna’s double. The runners held when C.J. Cron grounded out. Pinch-hitter Yunel Escobar struck out and Juan Graterol grounded out to end the inning.

Carlos Santana hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second. Bauer held the Angels scoreless until the fifth when C.J. Cron’s two-out single tied the game.

Giovanny Ursehla was thrown out trying to score from first on Zimmer’s double in the fifth. The Indians challenged the play, contending Graterol blocked the plate and Urshela was safe. The out call by plate umpire Adam Hamari was confirmed after a review.

Hamari twice angered Mike Trout. The Angels star complained after he was called out on strikes in the fourth and sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (Tommy John surgery) pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the Arizona Rookie League on Wednesday. His next rehab start could be at Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell makes his first appearance against the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Toronto. He pitched a career-high seven innings and beat Boston in his last start.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar, who held the Blue Jays to one hit in seven innings in his first start after coming off the disabled list, goes in the opener of a three-game series in Chicago on Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)