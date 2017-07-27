WR Corey Coleman Confident Legal Trouble Behind Him, Focused On Strong Second Season With Browns

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Corey Coleman is confident that he won’t have to worry about a New Years eve assault of a Mayfield Heights man and he’ll be able to just focus on his sophomore season with the Browns.

Coleman’s brother, Jonathan Coleman, and a friend, Jared Floyd, have been charged with felonious assault in the case.

Court records indicate that not only was Coleman present during the assault, but he may have participated even though he’s not been formally charged with a crime.

And he doesn’t expect to be.

“No, not at all,” Coleman said Thursday. “I’m focused. I’m excited to be here and my lawyers and stuff, they’re handling that.”

The victim suffered a ruptured eardrum and concussion as a result of the beating which occurred in the lobby of Coleman’s West Lakeside Ave. condominium before he was moved while unconscious to a a parking garage according to police.

Coleman was not identified by the victim as one of the attackers.

While Coleman is confident he’ll avoid legal trouble, he did concede the events of Dec. 31, 2016 provided him with an important life lesson.

“It’s a teachable moment for everyone,” Coleman said. “Don’t put yourself in bad situations and don’t let others put yourself in bad situations.”

On the field, Coleman hopes to bounce back from a lackluster rookie season that saw him miss 6 weeks with a broken hand.

“Couldn’t catch a break but everything happens for a reason,” Coleman said of his rookie campaign.

He also had to miss time this offseason due to injury after landing awkwardly while making a catch during OTAs.

“I caught a deep ball and fell back,” Coleman said. “I don’t blame anybody. It was just a freak accident and went down, the guy brought me down to the ground and I got hurt.”

Those 2 injuries combined with a history of hamstring trouble are already raising questions about his durability.

“That’s what happens when you’re fast,” Coleman quipped about the hamstring issues.

Coleman said that he’s doing extra exercises and stretching in an effort to limit future problems.

Coleman averaged 12.5 yards per catch as a rookie but totaled just 33 receptions for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns – 2 of those came in Week 2 against Baltimore prior to his hand injury – in 2016.