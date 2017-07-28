WATCH: LeBron Corrects Score At His Son’s AAU Game

July 28, 2017 10:52 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, NBA

Ryan Mayer

LeBron James is of course one of, if not, the greatest basketball player to ever walk the planet. But, he’s also a regular sports dad just like anyone else as he attends as many of his sons’ games as he can. Yesterday, James was in Las Vegas to watch LeBron Jr. play in an AAU tournament. During one timeout, James noticed that the scoreboard was incorrect and, like any other parent would, he made sure to go to the scorer’s table and give them a heads up.

 

 

That’s a good sports dad right there. Just checking to make sure everything’s good at the scorer’s table. Sometimes, you get those subtle reminders that athletes are just like the rest of us. This is one of those times.

