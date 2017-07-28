Report: LeBron Recruiting For Cavs, Team Can’t Reach Kyrie

Ryan Mayer

The drama that has surrounded the Cavs over the last week since news broke of Kyrie’s trade request has been all-encompassing. Speculation immediately began as to why Irving would want out, what that means for LeBron’s future, and how the Cavaliers would move forward with the rest of the offseason.

Well, according to a report from Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, LeBron has been doing everything that he can to recruit players to the Cavaliers over the past several weeks. That’s a stark difference from 2010, when LeBron left to go to Miami in free agency and spent little time trying to recruit other players.

“Therein lies at least one huge difference between now and 2010: James is still helping to recruit players to Cleveland. He was instrumental in swaying Derrick Rose and Jeff Green in recent weeks. He was unreachable during the summer of 2010, something Irving is now. The Cavs have unsuccessfully tried to contact Irving, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic, but he is not talking to anyone from the organization.”

The other nugget of information that Lloyd offers there is that Irving isn’t in contact with the team right now. That’s not good news for Cavs fans that were holding out hope that the point guard would eventually resolve all his issues with the team. Furthermore, there was this tweet from ESPN’s Ryen Russillo, that indicates LeBron is now “indifferent” about Kyrie.

Speaking to league sources it's becoming clear that LeBron camp is becoming indifferent about Kyrie. Talking it out doesn't seem realistic. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) July 28, 2017

So, the relationship between two of the Cavaliers star players doesn’t seem to be fixable, at least at the moment. According to an report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has received offers from six different teams already for Irving.

So far, these are among the teams who’ve made offers to the Cavaliers for Irving, league sources tell ESPN: The San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

That’s the four teams that Irving reportedly asked to be dealt to, along with the Clippers and the Suns. More information and reports are sure to come over the next several days/weeks, but for now, all signs point to Irving being on his way out the door.