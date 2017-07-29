Indians Claim Moreno; Move Logan to 60-Day DL

July 29, 2017 3:57 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Cleveland Indians, Diego Moreno, Tampa Bay Rays

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have claimed RHP Diego Moreno off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Saturday. Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

To make room for Moreno on the 40-man roster, the team moved LHP Boone Logan (lat) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.

The 30-year old Moreno split his time in 2017 between Tampa Bay and Triple-A Charlotte, as well as a two month DL trip due to right shoulder inflammation with a rehab assignment at Single-A Charlotte.

In five appearances with the Rays, Moreno has allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

