Indians Claim Moreno; Move Logan to 60-Day DL

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have claimed RHP Diego Moreno off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Saturday. Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
To make room for Moreno on the 40-man roster, the team moved LHP Boone Logan (lat) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.
The 30-year old Moreno split his time in 2017 between Tampa Bay and Triple-A Charlotte, as well as a two month DL trip due to right shoulder inflammation with a rehab assignment at Single-A Charlotte.
In five appearances with the Rays, Moreno has allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.