Playoff-Bound Gladiators Cap Regular Season With Win Over Valor

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Gladiators finished off their regular season on a good note Saturday, topping the Washington Valor, 62-28, in Washington D.C.
The Gladiators outscored their opponent 13-0 in the third quarter to take a 36-14 lead, securing the space they needed to hold on to the lead.
Former Glenville quarterback Arvell Nelson won the game MVP for the Glads, turning in six touchdown passes on 16-of-26 through the air for 207 yards. Wide receiver Collin Taylor caught three of those scores, five in total for 66 yards on his way to the offensive player of the game award.
Linebacker Derrick Summers recorded 3 1/2 sacks including a second quarter safety as he took home defensive player of the game honors.
The Gladiators (5-9) have a bye in Week 18, but have already clinched a spot in the AFL playoffs.