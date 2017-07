The Texas Rangers have traded C Jonathan Lucroy to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later, according to multiple reports.

Lucroy and pitcher Jeremy Jeffress were dealt from Milwaukee to Arlington last trade deadline for Ryan Cordell, Luis Ortiz and Lewis Brinson after the 31-year old catcher vetoed a trade to Cleveland.

The three-time All-Star entered Sunday slashing .242/.297/.338 in 77 appearances.