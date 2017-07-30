White Sox Snap Indians’ 9-Game Win Streak On Davidson Homer

July 30, 2017 5:34 PM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Matt Davidson

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

The win stopped Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak. Chicago had lost 14 of 15 coming into the game and traded fan favorite Melky Cabrera to Kansas City shortly before the first pitch as part of a roster overhaul.

Jose Abreu got the ninth-inning rally started with a two-out double off Bryan Shaw (4-5) to set up Davidon’s heroics, the 21st home run of his rookie season.

Tyler Clippard (2-6) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win, the first for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field since July 2.

Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a third-inning homer, his 16th, giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

