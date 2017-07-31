Dodgers Get Texas Ace Yu Darvish

July 31, 2017 5:34 PM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Yu Darvish

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have traded star pitcher Yu Darvish to the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers for three minor league players.

The 30-year-old Darvish is a four-time All-Star. He is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts this season as he comes back from Tommy John surgery.

Darvish is 0-5 with a 5.81 ERA over his last eight starts. He was tagged for a career-worst 10 runs in his last outing, and later revealed that he was tipping his pitches to the Marlins.

The Japanese star would have been free agent at end of the season, his sixth in Texas. He missed the entire 2015 season while recovering from elbow surgery.

Dodgers rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger tweeted a greeting to Darvish even before the deal was official.

The Dodgers have the best record in the majors while Texas has struggled below .500.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

August 10, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen