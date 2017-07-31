Indians Acquire RHP Joe Smith

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have acquired right-handed reliever Joe Smith from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The report has been confirmed by multiple outlets.

In return, the Indians sent ltwo prospects, eft-handed starter Thomas Pannone and SS Samad Taylor, to the Blue Jays.

The 33-year old is 3-0 over 38 appearances spanning 35 2/3 innings. He currently carries a career-best 2.31 FIP and 35.4 K%.

Smith pitched for the Indians from 2009 to 2013, appearing in 303 games.

The reliever is a native of Batavia, OH, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Pannone, 23, was a former outfielder who has made waves in the minors, and currently holds a 6-1 record at Double-A Akron in 4 starts.

Taylor, 19, is hitting .300 in 28 games at Short-Season A Mahoning Valley as a middle infielder.