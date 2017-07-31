Yankees Acquire Sonny Gray For 3 Prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Sonny Gray has been traded to the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics for three prospects, boosting New York’s starting rotation for an unexpected playoff run.

Oakland gets right-hander James Kaprielian, a former first-round draft recovering from Tommy John surgery; Jorge Mateo, a top prospect who plays shortstop and the outfield; and Dustin Fowler, an outfielder who made his major league debut in June. New York also receives $1.5 million in international signing bonus allocation from the A’s.

The trade Monday was announced less than an hour before the 4 p.m. deadline for making deals without waivers.

Gray slots into the middle of a rotation for the AL East leaders that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Jaime Garcia, who was acquired Sunday from Minnesota.

A 27-year-old right-hander who has been slowed by a series of injuries, Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts this season and is 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA in his last six starts. He makes $3,575,000, is not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.

