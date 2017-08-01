Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop

In our younger years, the multi-month long mid-year break from school feels like it lasted forever. However, when we grow up, the brief two-week vacations granted by most jobs feel all too short. Combined with the recent extension of the average American workweek, it can be very difficult to get some quality family time. these days. Thankfully, Cleveland has plenty of activities available for families who want to have some summer fun before the season ends.

Pay a Visit to Kelleys Island

240 E. Lakeshore Drive

Kelleys Island, OH 43438

(419) 746-2360

www.kelleysislandchamber.com

Open year-round, Kelleys Island is a great place to go for a quick summer getaway. The island offers visitors the chance to reconnect with nature by exploring its glacial grooves, fishing off of its shores, hiking across its paths and strolling through its stunningly beautiful beaches. And if your family happens to visit on an uncomfortably warm day, the island is also home to an art gallery and local history museum. And as the day draws to close, visitors can patronize one of Kelleys’ many fine restaurants or, even better, one of its two ice cream retailers.

Related: Best Cheap Activities to do with Kids in Cleveland

Check Out a Concert in the Park

Euclid Beach Live

Euclid Beach

16301 Lakeshore Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44110

(216) 635-3200

www.clevelandmetroparks.com

For the last four years, Euclid Beach Park has brought the local community together in the summer with a ten-week Friday concert series. This year is no exception, and your family has the opportunity to take in a pleasant evening of live music twice this month for free. On Aug. 7, R&B/smooth jazz group Spirit Plus Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Aug. 11, ‘80s style rock ‘n’ roll outfit Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Related: Best Summer Vacation Activities Around Cleveland

Take a Trip to Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Drive

Sandusky, OH 44870

(419) 627-2350

www.cedarpoint.com

For locals, the summer isn’t really complete until you pack up the car and make a trip to Cedar Point. Now almost 150 years old, the iconic theme park lets guests have a blast riding some of its incredible family rides, roller coasters and thrill rides. And those seeking some relief from the heat have to stop by Cedar Park Shores. This spectacular water park stands directly adjacent to Cedar Point and features 14 different water rides. Tickets to both parks start at $49.

Related: Best End Of Summer Family Activities In Cleveland

Watch a Cleveland Indians Game

Progressive Field

2401 Ontario St.

Cleveland, OH 44115

(216) 420-4487

www.mlb.com/indians

Another hugely important summer tradition in Cleveland is to head out to Progressive Field to support the Tribe. Recently, the Indians have majorly upped their game, having competed in the most compelling World Series in modern baseball history last year. As such, watching the Boys of Summer do what they do best will be a fun bonding experience for the entire family. There are 13 Indians home games scheduled for the month of Aug. and tickets start at $12.

Attend the Cleveland Garlic Festival

13111 Shaker Square, Suite 301

Cleveland, Ohio 44120

(216) 751-7656

www.clevelandgarlicfestival.org

When it comes to introducing your children to the joys of garlic, you can never start too early. As such, parents might want to bring their kids out to the 2017 Cleveland Garlic Festival. While there, they can get familiar with a range of oniony delights such as garlic fries, garlic popcorn, garlic pickles and garlic ice cream. Afterward, the kids can enjoy face painting, a bungee trampoline and something called a tractor simulator. And the grown-up can delight in the festival’s live music, food stands, art galleries and craft brew tent. This first day of this year’s garlic festival will begin on Aug. 26 and will run 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s second day, which will be held on Aug. 27, from and 12 p.m.to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. And admission is $9 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.