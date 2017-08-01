Gladiators Lineman Derrick Summers Named Defensive Player Of The Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 1, 2017

AFL AWARDS WEEK 17 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Benson and Summers standout performances propel their teams into the AFL Playoffs

LAS VEGAS – The Arena Football League has announced that Philadelphia Soul fullback Mykel Benson and Cleveland Gladiators defensive lineman Derrick Summers have been named the offensive and defensive players of the week for Week 17, respectively.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Benson (6’0”, 280, Florida A&M) scored four touchdowns in a 70-21 Soul victory over the Baltimore Brigade last Saturday. He carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. Also, he added one reception for an eight-yard touchdown. The season-high in rushing yards, gives him 1,534 yards for his career and he is now 4th all-time in the AFL in the category.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Summers (6’1”, 260, Toledo) made 5.0 tackles and recorded a League season-best 4.0 sacks in the Gladiators 62-28 victory over the Washington Valor this past Saturday. The impressive sack total was the most in the AFL since April of 2012 and vaults Summers up the all-time AFL sacks list which ties him for 8th.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

WEEK 1 – Washington’s Mike Washington (Offensive) and Tampa Bay’s Ceasar Rayford (Defensive)

WEEK 2 – Philadelphia’s Darius Reynolds (Offensive) and Baltimore’s Dexter Davis Jr. (Defensive)

WEEK 3 – Tampa Bay’s Randy Hippeard (Offensive) and Alvin Ray Jackson (Defensive)

WEEK 4 – Philadelphia’s Ryan McDaniel (Offensive) and Dwayne Hollis (Defensive)

WEEK 5 – Tampa Bay’s Randy Hippeard (Offensive) and Paul Stephens (Defensive)

WEEK 6 – Tampa Bay’s Joe Hills (Offensive) and Philadelphia’s Sean Daniels (Defensive)

WEEK 7 – Tampa Bay’s Joe Hills (Offensive) and Philadelphia’s Joe Goosby (Defensive)

WEEK 8 – Baltimore’s Shane Carden (Offensive) and Josh Victorian (Defensive)

WEEK 9 – Cleveland’s Arvell Nelson (Offensive) and Rayshaun Kizer (Defensive)

WEEK 10 – Philadelphia’s Dan Raudabaugh (Offensive) and Tampa Bay’s LaRoche Jackson (Defensive)

WEEK 11 – Philadelphia’s Darius Reynolds (Offensive) and Cleveland’s Kenny Veal (Defensive)

WEEK 12 – Philadelphia’s Sean Kauleinamoku (Offensive) and Kent Richardson (Defensive)

WEEK 13 – Tampa Bay’s Kendrick Ings (Offensive) and Washington’s Tracy Belton (Defensive)

WEEK 14 – Baltimore’s Shane Carden (Offensive) and Varmah Sonie (Defensive)

WEEK 15 – Philadelphia’s Dan Raudabaugh (Offensive) and James Romain (Defensive)

WEEK 16 – Washington’s TT Toliver (Offensive) and Tampa Bay’s Alvin Ray Jackson (Defensive)

