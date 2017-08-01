Jason McCourty on Myles Garrett: All He Wants To Do Is Work

August 1, 2017 7:40 AM
Cleveland Browns cornerback Jason McCourty joined Ken Carman from training camp in Berea to about his first season with the team.  Jason talked about his experiences growing up with his twin broth, and Patriots cornerback, Devin and how using both his and his brother’s journeys to the NFL have made him a more complete player.

Jason also talked about what it’s like to be “extremely old” in NFL years, how Myles Garrett’s work ethic reminds him of another former #1 overall pick and what he saw during his free agent visit to Berea that made him want to sign with the Browns.

