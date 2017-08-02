Indians Reliever Andrew Miller Is Headed To The Disabled List

August 2, 2017 3:54 PM By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – The Indians have made a roster move in placing left handed reliever Andrew Miller on the 10 day disabled list with patella tendinitis in his left knee. The postseason hero has hit batters in each of his past two games and allowed an earned run in the teams loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The move could serve some long term benefits for the team if the injury isn’t serious. The two time all star has the third most innings pitched for relievers in the American League on the season. The squad is short on left handed pitching in the bullpen with Boone Logan already being out.

More from Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

August 10, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen