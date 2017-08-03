Browns Camp Notes: Rookie TE David Njoku Departs Due To Back Injury

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – David Njoku’s tough training camp continued Thursday when he left practice early because of a back injury.

After practice head coach Hue Jackson was unable to provide many details beyond the hope that it isn’t too serious.

“I think he will be fine,” Jackson said.

Jackson isn’t sure if Njoku will be able to participate in Friday evening’s annual Orange and Brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“I think it flared up right at the start of practice,” Jackson said. “Those backs are kind of tricky. You start feeling good and things lock up a little bit. I don’t think it is anything major. I think we will be fine. We will definitely take a good peak at it.”

Njoku, selected 29th overall following a trade with Green Bay, is expected to replace veteran Gary Barnidge who was released a day after he was drafted but has been inconsistent throughout camp.

“Obviously, it puts a lot more pressure on us without Gary here,” Njoku said earlier in the week. “In the tight end room, we all have to step up and play that much harder, whether that’s in practice or in games to fill that spot that Gary left.”

He’s dealt with getting stripped by defenders and dropping passes in between making difficult and spectacular catches in traffic.

“He is frustrated that he’s dropped a couple of balls, but he has made some spectacular catches, as well,” tight end coach Greg Seamon said Thursday before practice. “Every young player goes through a little bit of that. You want to be precise in your routes and you want to be where you are supposed to be. As it becomes more natural, he will relax and will make plays.”

In 2 years at Miami – his first as a tight end – Njoku caught 64 passes for 1,060 yards and 9 touchdowns combined which is why Jackson isn’t too concerned with the 6-foot-4, 246-pounder’s ability to make plays.

The only concern now is that Njoku’s back won’t be a problem.

Show Me Something – Hue Jackson didn’t appreciate a post practice question about quarterback Cody Kessler taking 4 sacks during Thursday’s practice.

“Sometimes the sacks don’t have anything to do with the quarterback,” Jackson said. “We made it sound like the quarterback [was responsible]. There were three missed assignments in protection so that wasn’t the quarterback. I know that for a fact.”

Kessler has not been sharp throughout training camp, especially in the 2-minute drill. Thursday he went 4-and out and lost 12 yards marking the second time this week in the drill he needed over 20 yards to convert on fourth down.

The second year QB from USC continues to get the first reps with the starting offense but has done little with them to impress anyone. Jackson will be looking for everyone to show him something during Friday’s scrimmage, not just Kessler.

“I think all four [quarterbacks] need to show me something tomorrow, not just him,” Jackson said. “They all need to go out and play well. Our offensive line needs to play well. Our offensive unit needs to play well. Our defense needs to play well. Our special teams need to play well.

“We need to play well as a team because it is under the lights in front of our fans. It is an opportunity to get a tune-up game before we play a real game next Thursday.”

Back To The Twos – After getting his first snaps with the first-team defense Wednesday, Myles Garret was back with the twos Thursday.

“It is just back and forth,” Jackson said. “It is nothing. I think we know that Myles is a starter on our football team so I think that is the end of that discussion to be honest with you.”

Garrett and rookie tackle Rod Johnson scuffled after a play, resulting in Johnson being taken to the ground after having his facemask yanked.

Injury Report – DL Caleb Brantley (finger), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) and DB Howard Wilson (knee-PUP).

