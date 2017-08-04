Browns Helping Canton, Pro Football Hall Of Fame Bid For 2019, 2020 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns are working to bring the NFL Draft to Northeast Ohio.

A formal announcement about the submission of the bid to host the draft is expected in the coming weeks.

The bid is a collaborative effort among the Browns, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, city of Cleveland, city of Canton, Stark County and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to land the 2019 and or 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL.com first reported the Hall’s 2019 and 2020 bid and multiple sources have confirmed to 92.3 The Fan that the Browns are “very involved” in the process along with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Since leaving Radio City Music Hall and New York City 3 years ago, the NFL has taken one of its biggest events of the year on the road. Chicago hosted in the draft 2015 and 2016 with Philadelphia hosting in 2017. The 2018 site has yet to be determined.

The Hall of Fame in Canton is in the midst of a massive transformation, with the first piece unveiled Thursday night – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – during the Hall of Fame game between Arizona and Dallas. Formerly known as Fawcett Stadium, the facility has been completely rebuilt into a 23,000 seat state-of-the-art venue and re-named in Benson’s honor after the Saints’ owner donated $11 million towards the project.

The neighborhood immediately surrounding the Hall of Fame is now gone and is being replaced by a 5-star hotel and several other attractions as part of a nearly $700 million project called Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village which is scheduled for completion by 2020 – just in time for the NFL’s centennial celebration.

The goal of the bid is to highlight not only the additions to the Hall of Fame in Canton but also to highlight the entire region, including Cleveland.