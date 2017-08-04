Cavs ‘Would Love’ To Acquire Devin Booker In Kyrie Irving Trade

By Matt Citak

The Cleveland Cavaliers would love to acquire shooting guard Devin Booker in a trade with the Phoenix Suns for Kyrie Irving, according to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. However, Booker is “as close to untouchable as anyone on the Suns roster.”

The Suns would be interested in dealing for Irving, but on one condition. The point guard has the option of opting out of his contract in the summer of 2019. Phoenix would want to know that Irving will sign an extension to stay in Phoenix beyond that before completing a trade for the All-Star.

Irving is currently unwilling to commit to any team at the moment, as he has two seasons left on his contract and would like to keep his options open.

Pluto went on to note that the Suns would like to offer Cleveland a package of Brandon Knight, T.J. Warren, and Eric Bledsoe for Irving and some other pieces, such as Iman Shumpert or Channing Frye, in order to make the salaries line up. But with Knight out for the season with a torn ACL, that deal has little appeal to Cleveland, and thus is unlikely to materialize.

The Suns would also like to keep rookie Josh Jackson in any deal for Irving, but could be “tempted at some point” to include the fourth overall selection in this year’s NBA draft in a possible trade. Cleveland has previously expressed interest in the 6-foot-8 rookie, and his inclusion in a trade could help a deal get done.