Indians Turn to Carlos Carrasco In Sunday’s Finale Vs. Yankees

The New York Yankees ended their four-game losing streak last night with a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Today, the Indians hope to start the Yankees on another losing streak.

Tribe starter Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 3.89 ERA) hopes to give his team a similar or even better performance than mound mate Danny Salazar provided in Saturday’s game, where Salazar went 7 innings pitched, gave up one run and struck out 12.

The 30-year-old Venezuelan has had decent success against the Yankees in his career. He’s gone 4-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49 innings against the Pinstripes.

Luis Severino, Sunday’s Yankees starter, has won three straight starts, going 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA. The All-Star is 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA this season, as he looks to give the Yankees their second straight win.

Expect Jason Kipnis to be in the Indians’ starting lineup, as he comes off the 10-day disabled list today. Before the right hamstring injury, Kipnis was batting .232, with 8 HR and 26 RBI. Kipnis has 5 HR in his career against the Yankees.

Cleveland comes into today’s game 3 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. The Royals host Seattle today at 2:15 p.m. ET

First pitch between the Indians and Yankees from Progressive Field is 1:10 p.m. ET. The winner of the game takes the series.