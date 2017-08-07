Brock Osweiler To Start Preseason Opener Thursday For Browns

August 7, 2017 8:30 AM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Brock Osweiler, Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson will start Brock Osweiler Thursday night against New Orleans.

The move comes a little surprise.

“At this stage in the evaluation process of our quarterbacks, we are going to have Brock start the preseason opener against the Saints on Thursday night,” head coach Hue Jackson said in a statement released Monday morning by the team.

Cody Kessler, who started 8 games as a rookie in 2016, had been getting the first reps with the first-team offense since the offseason workout program began but he hasn’t show much development or progress on the field during practice forcing Jackson’s hand.

“A lot goes into our evaluation but it’s always going to be about efficiently and effectively running the offense,” Jackson said. “You want your starter to be able to do that despite any circumstance. Brock hasn’t really gotten any first team reps and this will give him that chance. We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints.”

Osweiler had gotten virtually no snaps with the ones since being acquired from the Texans along with a 2018 second-round draft pick but he’ll now get the first shot on the field – at least for the time being – against the Saints.

Jackson reiterated that the decision to start Osweiler Thursday night does not mean that he will be the regular season starter come Sept. 10.

“We are going to see a lot more of all of them this preseason and everyone in that room still has the chance to earn more opportunities and the right to lead our team as the starter when the regular season begins on September 10th,” Jackson said.

Kessler will be the No. 2 QB followed by rookie DeShone Kizer and then Kevin Hogan remaining as the No. 4.

