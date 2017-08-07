Browns Camp Notes: Hue Jackson Maintains QB Competition Not Over

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Brock Osweiler will start Thursday night.

What happens from there at quarterback, who knows.

“This thing’s not over by any stretch,” head coach Hue Jackson said following Monday’s practice.

Maybe it should be.

The offense had one of their most productive and spirited practices of camp with Osweiler at the helm slinging footballs all over the field – and deep too – while receivers were laying out to try and haul the passes in Monday afternoon.

Even DeShone Kizer, who is currently the No. 3 behind the new No. 2 Cody Kessler, let it rip a few times with success.

Then there was Kessler, who struggled again to get a ball on target from beyond 10 yards. He even got picked off by linebacker Joe Schobert on a simple wheel dump off route to a running back.

Kessler had gotten the first reps since the offseason program began but Jackson could no longer justify staying the course.

“I have said since the beginning that this thing is an opportunity. You have to nail it,” Jackson said. “If you don’t, it was going to be fluid. I have done exactly what I said I was going to do. I think that is only fair to the players, the players in our locker room and our organization. My job is to put the best guy out there that is going to give us a chance – not saying that Cody still can’t be that guy – but right now, what I’m feeling is let’s go in a different direction.”

But Jackson isn’t completely sold on Osweiler, at least that’s what he’s saying publicly. He acknowledged that Osweiler is winning over his teammates, which is fairly important and impressive since Monday’s practice was his first significant time with the starters.

Osweiler was the most consistent of the top-3 on the depth chart through the first 9 practices which earned him a chance to go from a throw-in trade for a second-round draft pick to opening day starter on Sept. 10.

“I think we all watched him compete with the twos and move the ball and move the team,” Jackson said. “It had something to do with it.”

Also on Jackson’s mind is reps for the 3 young kids – Kessler, Kizer and the fourth QB Kevin Hogan.

“If I stuck one of those other guys out as a starter, they weren’t going to play a lot of football because they probably would come out when the other veterans come out,” Jackson said. “They just need to play. DeShone needs to play more. Cody needs to play more. Kevin needs to play more.

“I thought this was the way to do it.”

News to Me – If the Miami Dolphins were interested in Osweiler, no one told Jackson.

“It has never been brought to my attention,” Jackson said. “I wouldn’t know. No one has mentioned that to me.’

Monday morning ESPN’s Adam Schefter told The Dan Patrick Show that Miami expressed interest in Osweiler but “Cleveland really wasn’t interested in parting ways with him,” Schefter said.

Catch of the Day – Receiver Corey Coleman made the catch of the day when he went full extension during an 11-on-11 drill on the near sideline to haul in a deep ball from Osweiler after getting behind defensive back Darius Hillary. The catch drew a small ovation from fans who saw it up close.

Injury Report – DL Caleb Brantley (finger), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) and DB Howard Wilson (knee-PUP).