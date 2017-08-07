Browns Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Prior To Preseason Opener

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – With the first preseason game set for Thursday night, the Browns released their first unofficial depth chart of the season Monday afternoon.

A few quick thoughts:

– Shon Coleman has had a stronger camp than Cam Erving and is in line to win that starting job at right tackle.

– Although listed as the No. 3 tight end behind Randall Telfer and Seth DeValve, David Njoku is a few good practices strung together away from moving up the chart.

– Starting Brock Osweiler Thursday is a layup for Hue Jackson. Cody Kessler’s continued struggles daily have become tough to watch and there’s no reason to start DeShone Kizer and stir the hype machine as a result of such a move.

– Matthew Days is a solid No. 3 on the Browns RB depth chart and he has a legitimate chance to make the team.

– Jabrill Peppers being listed as a No. 2 safety is no big deal. He’s also the No. 1 kick and punt returner. He’ll get a lot of playing time as a rookie.

– Cody Parkey has a slight edge over rookie Zane Gonzalez but the kicking competition should be fun to watch in the preseason.

Below is the complete ‘unoffcial’ depth chart released by the Browns.

OFFENSE

WR 19 Corey Coleman 81, Rashard Higgins 82, Josh Boyce, 16 Rannell Hall, 83 Richard Mullaney

LT 73 Joe Thomas, 78 Rod Johnson

LG 75 Joel Bitonio, 63 Marcus Martin, 66 Spencer Drango

C 64 JC Tretter, 62 Austin Reiter, 61 Anthony Fabiano, (60 Gabe Ikard)

RG 70 Kevin Zeitler, 77 John Greco, 68 Kitt O’Brien

RT 72 Shon Coleman 74, Cameron Erving, 79 Zach Sterup, 71 Matt McCants

TE 86 Randall Telfer, 87 Seth DeValve, 85 David Njoku, 88 J.P. Holtz, 89 Taylor McNamara 48 Nate Iese

WR 18 Kenny Britt 80, Ricardo Louis, 11 Jordan Leslie, 84 Jordan Payton, 15 Mario Alford, 10 Rasheed Bailey

QB 17 Brock Osweiler, 6 Cody Kessler, 7 DeShone Kizer, 8 Kevin Hogan

RB 34 Isaiah Crowell, 29 Duke Johnson Jr., 27 Matthew Dayes, 33 Terrence Magee, 31 Brandon Wilds

FB 40 Danny Vitale

DEFENSE

DE 95 Myles Garrett, 57 Cam Johnson, 91 Tyrone Holmes, 69 Karter Schult

DT 92 Desmond Bryant, 93 Trevon Coley, 96 Xavier Cooper, (99 Caleb Brantley)

DT 55 Danny Shelton, 98 Jamie Meder, 65 Larry Ogunjobi

DE 90 Emmanuel Ogbah, 94 Carl Nassib, 44 Nate Orchard

WILL 58 Christian Kirksey, 54 Dominique Alexander, 50 B.J. Bello

MIKE 59 Tank Carder, 53 Joe Schobert, 49 Kenneth Olugbode

SAM 51 Jamie Collins Sr., 52 James Burgess, 56 Deon King, 48 Ladell Fleming

CB 23 Joe Haden, 20 Briean Boddy-Calhoun, 28 Darius Hillary, 38 Channing Stribling, 33 Najee Murray

CB 21 Jamar Taylor, 35 Jason McCourty, 26 Marcus Burley, 31 Trey Caldwell, 42 Alvin Hill, (35 Howard Wilson)

S 24 Ibraheim Campbell, 36 Justin Currie, 25 Calvin Pryor III, (39 Ed Reynolds II)

S 30 Derrick Kindred, 22 Jabrill Peppers, 43 Kai Nacua, 41 J.D. Harmon

SPECIAL TEAMS

P 4 Britton Colquitt

K 3 Cody Parkey, 5 Zane Gonzalez

H 4 Britton Colquitt

KR 22 Jabrill Peppers, 15 Mario Alford, 31 Trey Caldwell

PR 22 Jabrill Peppers, 15 Mario Alford, 16 Rannell HallL

S 47 Charley Hughlett

Injured players are in (brackets) at the end