Carman And Lima: Choose Your Side, Kessler Or Kizer

As our own Daryl Ruiter reported on Friday, none of the Browns QB’s did anything to separate themselves as the front runner in the QB competition at the Orange and Brown scrimmage and Ken Carman & Anthony Lima make their picks for who is the leader in the clubhouse to start week 1 at quarterback.
Ken picked Cody Kessler and Anthony picked DeShone Kizer, this led to a very heated debate.
Both, however, were wrong, as an hour later, Brock Osweiler was named the starter for the first pre-season game.