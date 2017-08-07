Cleveland Cavaliers Unveil New Nike Uniforms

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the court for the 2017-18 season suited up in a new coat of armor. Designed for the modern-day defender, the Cavs have unveiled two new Nike uniforms, the Association edition (white) and the Icon edition (wine). The uniforms combine the updated and contemporary look of the Cavs brand with Nike’s innovative high-performance technology and feature global emblems of perseverance and purpose — Nike’s Swoosh and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Wingfoot.

Goodyear, headquartered in Akron, Ohio, and the Cavaliers announced a multi-year partnership in May for Goodyear’s iconic Wingfoot logo to appear on the Cavs player jerseys beginning this October. In 2015, the NBA struck a multi-year agreement with Nike (that also starts in the upcoming season), making the sports apparel giant the official on-court apparel provider for the league.

“The new uniform are uniquely inspired by both the history and future of the Cavaliers franchise and represents the power of teamwork and partnership,” said Tracy Marek, Cavaliers chief marketing officer. “We had the incredible opportunity to collaborate with Nike on the design of the uniform and we found the perfect partner in Goodyear who shares our home-state pride and values of drive and determination. We couldn’t be more fortunate to work with two global leaders in their respective industries, and their prominent representation on the Cavaliers new uniforms helps present a timeless message of performance and impact on and off the court.”

To debut its new uniform system, Nike has introduced the Association edition and Icon edition, the first two of what will be four new core uniforms for each team in the league. The two remaining uniforms will be revealed in coming months.

The Association edition pays homage to the NBA, as every team has the traditional white jersey in their collection. The Icon edition is the primary color uniform that represents the unique identity and rich heritage of each of the 30 teams in the league, with wine paying tribute to the Cavaliers. In addition, uniforms will no longer have a “home” or “road” color designation. The home team will have the opportunity to choose what color uniform they wear at home games and the visiting team will wear a contrasting color.

FORGED BY CLEVELAND

The Cavs recently introduced an updated logo collection that simplified the look of the Cavaliers brand and inspired the design of the new uniforms. The uniforms tell a story that depict the Cavaliers as modern day champions who carry the sword for Cleveland, stand ready to conquer all challenges, and embody the “All for One. One for All.” spirit that unites the community with pride and confidence.

The wordmarks on each uniform introduce a new aggressive look. The sharp edges of the typeface are inspired from notions of a defender and the forward-like motion of the sword.

The Cavs new on-court look reflects the image of a shield to represent the team’s commitment to ‘Defend The Land’ and the spirit of resilience that is Cleveland. The shield, which was recently added to the Cavaliers updated logo collection and brand identity, is represented as a silhouette into the design of the uniform. A gold accent trim outlines the V of the collar, runs down the side and back shoulders of the jersey and onto the shorts to shape the edges of the armor.

The team’s DNA statement, “All For One. One For All.” is showcased in two strategically-placed areas of the uniform. It is first noticed by the player on the bottom of the jersey above the Nike jock tag designed to provide inspiration as the player tucks in the jersey and mentally prepares for competition. The mantra is also represented under the flaps on the front of the shorts.

Nike’s famous Swoosh logo (right chest) and Goodyear’s iconic Wingfoot logo (left chest) will both appear on the Cavs player jerseys. The NBA logo is on the back of the jersey centered above the lettering of the player’s last name. The Nike Swoosh and NBA logo are also featured on the front of the shorts.

A small square gold patch on the back center collar of each jersey displays the number “1” positioned inside an outline of the Larry O’Brien trophy to represent the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2016. This is a standard feature on the uniforms of all teams that have won an NBA championship.

The back of the shorts feature the new Cavs “C” logo on both the right and left leg.

White Association Edition Uniform

The white Association edition uniform features CAVS across the chest in wine accented by a gold outline. The front and back player numbers are wine with a gold outline. The lettering (last name) on the back of the uniform is wine, as is the trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey. The wine waistband on the shorts showcases the word “CLE” front and center.

Wine Icon Edition Uniform

The wine Icon edition uniform features CLEVELAND across the chest in gold accented by a navy outline. The front and back player numbers are navy with a gold outline. The trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey is navy, while the lettering (last name) on the back of the jersey is gold. The navy waistband on the shorts showcases the word “CAVS” front and center.

The new uniforms feature Nike’s signature high performance technology. Notable enhancements include changes to the weight, fit, as well as construction with special attention to enabling agility. The uniform is comprised of a combination of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester (each athlete uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles). The yarn blend absorbs sweat 30% faster than current NBA uniforms resulting in 15% quicker drying time. To learn more, click HERE.

Beginning Friday, September 29th, the Association and Icon edition official jerseys that include both the Goodyear Wingfoot logo and the Nike Swoosh will be exclusively available for purchase at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena and online at Cavs.com/shop.