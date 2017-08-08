Brantley Leaves Game In 5th With Right Ankle Sprain

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Indians outfielder Michael Brantley left Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies in the 5th inning with an apparent injury. The team announced the injury as a right ankle sprain.

Mark Reynolds flew out to center field to lead off the top of the 5th. As Brantley broke to his left, he ran a few steps before coming up limping, then taking a seat on the outfield grass. Manager Terry Francona and head athletic trainer James Quinlan tended to the All-Star before he stood on his own power.

Brantley was replaced by Abraham Almonte.