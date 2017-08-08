Browns WR Corey Coleman Cleared In New Years Eve Assault Case

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Cuyahoga County prosecutors will not pursue charges against Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman stemming from the New Years eve assault of a Maple Heights man that left him unconscious and with a ruptured eardrum.

Coleman’s brother, Jonathan Coleman, and his friend Jared Floyd, both of Dallas, Texas have already pleaded not guilty to felonious assault charges.

DNA tests cleared Corey Coleman in the case the prosecutor’s office told Cleveland.com.

“I’m glad that ruling came about,” Browns head coach Jackson said. “We needed to move beyond that and getting to play football, which he has been. Hopefully, there were some lessons learned in that situation.”

The assault occurred in the lobby of Coleman’s condominium and the victim was carried to a nearby parking garage while unconscious according to a police report and court records.

With the legal situation now behind him, Coleman can focus on football.

The Browns are counting on Coleman, who they drafted 15th overall in the 2016 draft, to have a breakout season in year 2 with the team and become their No. 1 receiver.

“He is starting to show up,” Jackson said of Coleman’s work in training camp. “He kind of started off slow. We eased him back into it to make sure that we could get him through a lot of these practices. I think we are starting to see him get in better shape, play more and make more plays. Hopefully, Thursday night he will go out and play football.”