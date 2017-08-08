Carman And Lima: Did The Browns “Fall Into” Brock Osweiler?

August 8, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Brock Osweiler, Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Hue Jackson, Sashi Brown

When the Cleveland Browns made the trade to acquire Brock Osweiler from Houston executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said “We’re really excited to acquire a second round draft choice in this trade…Draft picks are extremely important to our approach in building a championship caliber football team.”

Now Osweiler has been named the starter for week 1 of the preseason and that led to a heated debate between Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on the Browns ability to evaluate quarterbacks.

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

August 10, 2017
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen