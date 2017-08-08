Carman And Lima: Did The Browns “Fall Into” Brock Osweiler?

When the Cleveland Browns made the trade to acquire Brock Osweiler from Houston executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said “We’re really excited to acquire a second round draft choice in this trade…Draft picks are extremely important to our approach in building a championship caliber football team.”
Now Osweiler has been named the starter for week 1 of the preseason and that led to a heated debate between Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on the Browns ability to evaluate quarterbacks.